True story will come out in fourth quarter numbers: Chidambaram on GDP growth

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia in New Delhi on Friday. Anil Sharma

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday said that the GDP numbers of fourth quarter will show the real impact of demonetisation on the economy. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman, Planning Commission, who was sharing the stage with Chidambaram and other Congress leaders, added that revised estimates of third quarter will show bigger decline in growth as compared to figures released on February 28.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the fourth quarter will only confirm the fact that the economy has declined and the economy has been hit very very badly by demonetisation. As I said, none of the (government) objectives have been achieved. None of those objectives will be achieved,” Chidambaram said, while addressing a party seminar titled ‘Untold Stories of Demonetisation — Its impact on the Indian Economy’.

The economy clocked a faster-than-expected growth of 7 per cent in fiscal third quarter, notwithstanding the demonetisation of high-value bank notes in November. Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the rate of economic growth in the December quarter slowed marginally from 7.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Ahluwalia stated: “My own estimate is that the revised estimate of Q3 will show a bigger decline in growth than the preliminary estimates. And this (decline) will certainly continue to the last quarter. There may be a spillover beyond that.”

Chidambaram said that the real way to look at gross value addition (GVA) is to look at the net of government expenditure, agriculture production and utilities, as these three sectors were not affected by demonetisation. “If you look at that way, for the last four quarters, the real numbers are 8.76 per cent, 7.35 per cent, 6.47 per cent and 5.73 per cent. It dropped almost three percentage points. If you look at GVA it is clear that economy has slowed down even before the full impact of demonetisation. The impact of demonetisation, in fourth quarter numbers, you will find that it has deepened further,” he added.

The former finance minister explained why he considered these three sectors only: “Demonetisation did not affect government expenditure. In fact, after demonetisation the government increased its expenditure … Demonetisation did not affect agricultural production. Mark the word — agricultural production. This is because demonetisation cannot affect monsoon. The monsoon was bound to come. Therefore, production was not affected. Prices were affected and commodity prices crashed … demonetisation did not affect utilities like electricity companies. In fact, the government said you can pay your old bills by the old currency. Now, every municipality is showing higher revenues.”

Ahluwalia said that the real problem with GDP numbers is on the data side. “We need to improve our data system. The statistical office has said that we have no information on what is happening in the informal sector. Therefore, office is assuming that the behaviour that existed before will continue. Quite honestly when you know, that there has been a major change, which will affect the informal sector, I don’t really see how you can make that assumption. I agree that they are not able to estimate. Then, in this case, it would have been better to delay the announcement of these numbers…,” he added.