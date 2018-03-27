To issue inflation indexed bond: Centre plans to borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore in April-September

In April-September of current fiscal, the gross borrowing was Rs 3.72 lakh crore. In April-September of current fiscal, the gross borrowing was Rs 3.72 lakh crore.

The government on Monday announced plans to borrow a lower amount from the bond market in the first half of the next financial year, introduction of inflation-linked bonds and new benchmark bonds of 2-year and 5-year maturity to meet the market demand.

The government will borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the April-September period of next fiscal, which is 47.56 per cent of the budgeted gross borrowing, lower than 60-65 percent of the total it has been borrowing the previous years. In April-September of current fiscal, the gross borrowing was Rs 3.72 lakh crore.

The slew of measures are aimed at easing the pressure in the bond market, wherein the banks have suffered massive losses in the past couple of quarters. Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the government will come out with inflation-indexed bonds linked to Consumer Price Inflation (CPI). New government securities of 1-4 years duration will also be introduced.

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are also in the final stage of discussions for increasing Foreign Portfolio Investment limits in the government securities market from April 1, 2018, the secretary said.

The Indian government securities market has been falling for the past seven months on cues of rising US yields, projections of increased domestic inflation and fiscal deficit missing the planned glide path. The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds has risen from 6.5 per cent last August to 7.78 per cent on Friday. When yields rise, prices of bonds fall, resulting in mark-to-market losses for the banks.

Garg said that the budgeted gross borrowing through government securities for fiscal 2018-19 was Rs 6.05 lakh crore which would be used to fund the fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product. “We are absolutely confident that we will be able to meet all expenditures without going into over draft,” he said at a press conference.

He said in the next fiscal the G-Sec buyback would be reduced by Rs 25,000 crore. In addition to this, the government will withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh crore from the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) — Rs 25,000 crore more than in the current financial year — to fund the fiscal deficit.

This could reduce the overall market borrowing programme of the government for the entire fiscal, he said. Issuance of floating rate bonds is being increased and together with the proposed CPI-linked bonds, these will comprise around 10 per cent of the bonds of issuances during the year.

“More issuance will be planned in short and long-term maturity bucket, reducing the issuance in medium term segments of 10-14 years to around 29 per cent, as against more than 50 per cent issuances in previous years. Share of issuances under different maturities bucket will be 1-4 years: 8.3 per cent; 5-9 years: 25.0 per cent; 10-14 years: 29.2 per cent; 15-19 years: 14.6 per cent; and more than 20 years: 22.9 per cent,” the finance ministry said.

The government will raise Rs 1.95 lakh through treasury bills in the first quarter of the next year – raising Rs 15,000 crore every week during the quarter.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App