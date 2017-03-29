TMC walks out during GST debate, says govt not willing to accommodate views of opposition

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

As the Lok Sabha took up the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill for discussion on Wednesday, opposition parties sounded alarm bells over government’s stubborn stand and for not incorporating views of the opposition in the final bill. Trinamool Congress, on their part, walked out from the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Finance Bill. TMC member Kalyan Banerjee said the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has in-principle supported the GST legislation but questioned the government’s hurry in its implementation. Banerjee suggested the government should look at the GST models of other countries for the legislation to be implemented properly. The initiative may fail otherwise, Banerjee added.

From FM’s statement it is evident that Govt is not ready to accommodate the views of the Opposition. Hence, we walk out: SS Roy #FinanceBill — AITC (@AITCofficial) March 29, 2017

Banerjee spoke in the Parliament and highlighted TMC’s main contentions with the GST bill. He said the West Bengal government was instrumental in breaking the deadlock over negotiations on GST bill, adding that “As Chairman of the Empowered Committee, the West Bengal Finance Minister was instrumental in bringing about a broad consensus amongst states on single control in the hands of the State below Rs 1.5 crore turnover of small business in its meeting in the great city Calcutta many months ago.”

However, Kalyan said that the new bill brought up for discussion by the government in late 2016 did not fulfill the promise made by the earlier government. “A draft GST Bill was circulated in the month of September, 2016 which had many clauses that were not in the fullest interest of the States, common man and small traders and enterprises,” he said.

Kalyan said the purpose of the GST bill was to bring the unification of taxes, and therefore rate structures of different goods and services would have to be adjusted so as to reduce inflation. He added that Goods and Services Tax was aimed at boosting the ease of doing business in India and to introduce a common law for standardised treatment of taxable entities, so that, businesses do not have to think in terms of ”sales” and can compete on ”cost-effective” and ”competitive products” that can compete in ”international markets” and ”benefit the common man at the same time”.

He further said that ”It is hoped the one country-one tax regime will result in growth in all sectors boosting both rural and urban economies in this nation.” However, citing his party’s contentions with the GST Bill, Banerjee listed out the following four points that were not addressed by the government:

1. He said although the sprite of the bill appeared sound, However, he said “there are still some areas of concern as far as the implementation is concerned.”

2. He said that “”it is imperative that sufficient time be given to build up the structures required to ensure the proper implementation of the GST law.” He further said “We need to look at the experiences of other nations and learn from the mistakes made there so that we can implement the law in a proper manner.”

3. He said there are number of concerns with the rate structure itself, and added that “The process of treatment of rates for different goods and services is yet to be started. Unless the industry is informed about the rates and sufficient time is given, it will not be possible for them to modify their ERPs and systems well in time to meet the deadlines.”

4. Lastly, he cited concerns with the GST Network, saying that “The GSTN is the core system which links all the States and the Centre with the assessees…. Therefore it is necessary to get all the models of the GSTN prepared and tested as quickly as possible so that the assessees and the industries have enough time to train up their personnel to gear up their systems.”

While closing his arguments against the GST bill, Banerjee added that the Finance Minster should look into all these defects once again and not rush for July 1 deadline. “We have time till September 1,” he added.

