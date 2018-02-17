Tax disputes: To reduce litigation, CBEC not to file review petitions in 63 cases

The CBEC has compiled a list of 63 orders so that the pending cases in the field can be expeditiously decided, if the questions of law or facts involved are identical.(Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The CBEC has compiled a list of 63 orders so that the pending cases in the field can be expeditiously decided, if the questions of law or facts involved are identical.(Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

In an attempt to reduce the number of litigation, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) on Friday decided not to file any review petitions and special leave petitions (SLPs) in 63 cases wherein the Supreme Court, high courts and Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) have ruled against the department.

“This exercise has been undertaken as an endeavour to reduce litigations so that cases on similar questions of law or identical case on facts pending in the field can be expeditiously decided,” an official statement said.

The Economic Survey for 2017-18 had highlighted the fact that tax departments have gone in for contesting against several tax disputes but also with a low success rate which is below 30 per cent for both direct and indirect taxes. It said the courts and the tax department may gain from a reduction in appeals pursued at higher levels of the judiciary. “Less might be more,” it had said.

As per Economic Survey for 2017-18, a total of 1.45 lakh appeals were pending with the Commissioner (Appeals), Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), High Courts and the Supreme Court together, that were valued by the Department at Rs 2.62 lakh crore As of the quarter ending March 2017. The CBEC has compiled a list of 63 orders so that the pending cases in the field can be expeditiously decided, if the questions of law or facts involved are identical, it said.

In 14 of these orders, high courts have decided various questions of law. In the rest 49 cases the high courts have delivered judgments on the basis of some settled case law or have decided points of facts or have dismissed the appeal on monetary grounds. All the orders have been accepted by the department and no Special Leave Petitions in India have been preferred in the Supreme Court against them, it added.

“The said orders have been compiled in circular so that cases pending in the field can be expeditiously decided, if the questions of law or facts involved are identical,” the CBEC said in a circular.

CESTAT hears appeals against orders and decisions passed under the Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax Act.

The cases listed by the CBEC include decision of the Allahabad High Court dated April 27, 2016 in a case pertaining to Bhushan Steel taking credit on the basis of full amount shown on the invoice issued to Tata Steel depot on stock transfer. The High Court upheld the decision of the CESTAT on the point of law that CENVAT credit of duty availed in excess and not proportionate to the assessable value of raw materials received by the party from their vendor is admissible to the manufacturer, Tata Steel.

An August 2016 Delhi High Court decision pertaining to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also has been accepted by the department. The case related to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd filing a rebate claim which was rejected by the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner on the grounds that the time limit for filing rebate in terms of the Central Excise Rules, 1944 was 6 months, which was subsequently appealed by the company.

