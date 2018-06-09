Tackling stressed assets: Bankers’ committee to consider ARC

Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo) Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo)

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said a panel headed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) Chairman Sunil Mehta would examine whether banks need to form an asset reconstruction company (ARC) or asset management company (AMC) for faster resolution of stressed assets. The government will also appoint CEOs for headless public sector banks (PSBs) in the next 30 days, Goyal said.

Goyal said the committee will come out with its recommendations about the ARC/ AMC over the next two weeks. “It was deliberated in detail among the bankers today who believe it may be worth considering to set up an ARC and/or an AMC for faster resolution of stressed assets…” he said.

“This group will consider whether such an arrangement will be good for the banking system and if any such suggestion is advisable, they will also consider the modalities by which such an ARC and/or and AMC should be set up,” Goyal said at a press conference here.

Goyal met the heads of PSBs of western and southern regions and discussed various issues related to banking. “The session was devoted to internal discussions between the bankers and several aspects of Indian banking, particularly with respect to improving the credit flow, while mitigating the risks associated with that, to further strengthen the growing Indian economy and methods how we can achieve global standards for the Indian banks,” Goyal said.

On the funding of the proposed ARC, Goyal said, “It is too early to go to that level … NIIF could be a possibility that this committee may consider. They can discuss with the NIIF.”

He said all the bankers now want to have such a mechanism which will enable faster resolution of the stressed accounts in a very transparent and speedy manner. Gross non-performing assets of banks have already hit the Rs 10,00,000 crore mark for the year ended March 2018 with public sector banks accounting for Rs 8,90,000 crore NPAs and private banks the rest. Losses of PSU banks for the quarter were over Rs 62,000 crore.

When asked about the headless PSU banks, Goyal said, “In the next 30 days, we are making an effort to completely man all the vacant positions at the executive level in all of these banks. That was one of the issues discussed today and I’m personally aware that the banking secretary has literally had two sleepless nights preparing the background material for the Banks Board Bureau to start its work and we will take quick decisions in the next 30 days.”

Andhra Bank, Dena Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank have had no CEOs since the start of this year, while the head of IDBI Bank — which has the highest bad-loan ratio among Indian lenders — was named as Deputy Governor of the central bank on Monday. Allahabad Bank is also headless as the board stripped CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian of her powers. Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, United Bank of India and Corporation Bank are among lenders where the tenure of CEOs will end by March.

On potential mergers, he said the banks would have to take a final call on consolidation based on their experiences and needs. When asked whether banks would need more capital in the wake of huge losses reported in the fourth quarter, Goyal said, “It’s a little early to come to that point of view. All the banks will have to look at their balance sheets and what’s the extent of money that they will be receiving by shedding non-core assets. The process is already underway. Sunil Mehta panel will also come out with their suggestions on ARC/ AMC which should also help the banks to clean their balance sheets.”

On the RBI’s consumer confidence survey which suggested worsening of economic conditions, Goyal said, “I think that facts speak for themselves. In fact, 7.7 per cent growth, some people — I do not know whether it is because of blinkers or whatever they have come out with a report which does not seem to gel with the reality… then I have no answer to them. There will always be some naysayers.”

