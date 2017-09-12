Sushil Modi headed GoM formed to monitor tech-related implementation issues of GST

Deputy CM Sushil Modi will head the GoM formed to monitor technology related implementation issues of GST. (Express Photo) Deputy CM Sushil Modi will head the GoM formed to monitor technology related implementation issues of GST. (Express Photo)

The government has constituted a five-member Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi to monitor technology-related implementation issues of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The constitution of GoM follows the decision taken in the 21st GST Council meeting on Saturday, wherein states had raised the glitches being faced by taxpayers in filing their GST returns on Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the IT backbone of GST.

Other members of the GoM include Chhattisgarh’s Minister for Commercial Taxes Amar Agarwal, Karnataka’s Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda, Kerala’s Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, Telangana’s Finance Minister Etela Rajendar.

The GoM has been formed “in order to monitor and resolve the IT challenges faced in the implementation of GST,” a finance ministry release said. “The GoM will be assisted in its work by the Chairman, Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and the Chief Executive Officer, GSTN,” it added.

The government has also constituted a committee on exports convened by Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to look into issues of export sector and to recommend to the GST Council suitable strategy for helping the export sector in the post-GST scenario. Other members of the committee include CBEC Chairperson Vanaja Sarna, CBEC Member (Customs), Director General, DGFT, Additional Secretary, GST Council, Director General, Export Promotion from the central government and commissioners of commercial taxes from the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

