Suresh Prabhu: Govt working on diversifying export basket

Commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said the government was working out a strategy to diversify the country’s export basket in a bid to enhance its export presence in the top items of world trade. “We are working on a marketing strategy to diversify the export basket and we will offer it to industry. The government is committed to increase the ease of doing business and make India a leading destination for various products and services in the world,” Prabhu said.

The share of exports (both goods and services) in the country’s GDP has been declining consistently from 25.2 per cent in 2013-14 to an estimated 20 per cent in 2017-18, under-performing the economic growth rate. The lacklustre performance has been attributed to various reasons, including unsteady global demand, over-valued domestic currency, high logistics costs and general uncompetitiveness in many sectors. Of late, merchandise exports have moved up, but still a long way to. Prabhu said the ministry will soon hold consultations with various stakeholders on an export policy for farm products. FE

