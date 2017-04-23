Stressed assets issue: Govt, RBI may finalise NPA resolution policy soon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are expected to finalise a non-performing asset (NPA) resolution policy soon after finance minister Arun Jaitley returns from his visit to the US and Russia later next week. Sources said that the policy changes do not require approval of the Union Cabinet, and the RBI as well as the government will issue directions for speedy resolution of the NPAs. The RBI is likely to mandate banks to make higher provisions out of their profits for stressed assets in the case of unrated companies especially in the road sector, a finance ministry official said.

The central bank is expected to issue sector-specific norms for dealing with bad loans, which will include likely requirements for banks to make higher provisions, the official said. On Tuesday, the RBI specifically red-flagged the stress in the telecom sector, asking bank boards to review their exposure by June 30. It also advised banks to consider making provisions at higher rates “so that necessary resilience is built in the balance sheets should the stress reflect on the quality of exposure to the sector at a future date.”

Metals, textiles, power and infrastructure sectors are the other big contributors to the stressed assets in the banking system. The proportion of bad loans has been rising over the years, despite the government having announced the Indradhanush plan of reforms for the public sector banks (PSBs). The finance ministry and the central bank are working on a package of measures to alleviate the stress in the banking sector.

Among the other steps, a panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha is working on finalising the contours a one-time settlement scheme, including the amount of haircut the banks will take in case bad loans are sold during auctions. The government plans to give more powers an Oversight Committee — functioning under the Banks Board Bureau — to deal with cases of loans various NPA resolution mechanisms such as the corporate debt restructuring scheme, the official said.

Changes in the existing Joint Lenders’ Forum for faster resolution of NPAs and penal action for defaulters who have siphoned off loans taken for business purposes are the other measures being lined up.

The Centre is also working on plans to bring together major PSBs to conduct a large-scale public auction of stressed assets, especially in the steel and power sector. This would involve cash-rich public sector companies buying a portion of the mortgaged assets within their sector that may be put up for sale by the PSBs.

Scheduled commercial banks’ total stressed assets, which comprise gross NPAs as well as restructured standard advances, were much higher at Rs 9.64 lakh crore as on December 31, 2016, according to data from the finance ministry.

Bad debts have risen sharply in PSBs, while private banks registered somewhat lower jump in NPAs in the nine months in the current financial year so far. Bad loans of PSBs surged by over Rs 1 lakh crore during April-December period of 2016-17.

PSBs’ gross NPAs in the first nine months of current financial year rose to Rs 6.06 lakh crore by December 31, 2016, compared with Rs 5.02 lakh crore during the entire year of 2015-16. For the private sector banks, gross NPAs grew to Rs 70,321 crore by December 31, 2016, compared with Rs 48,380 crore as on March 31, 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now