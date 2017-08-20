Only in Express
  • Steps taken to strengthen economic ties with South East Asia: Nirmala Sitharaman

Steps taken to strengthen economic ties with South East Asia: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said India has been trying to expand trade relations with SE Asian countries in association with the state government. The union minister said efforts are on to establish border haats at the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh.

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:August 20, 2017 5:13 pm
Nirmala Sitharaman, South East Asia, South East Asia economy, economic ties, economic relations, South East Asia economoc relations, india myanmar relations, indian express news, india news, business news Nirmala Sitharaman (File)
Related News

Union Commerce and Industries Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that steps have been taken to strengthen economic ties with several South East Asian countries especially neighbouring Myanmar. The Centre will be working together with Manipur government to pursue this course to improve international trade relations, Sitharaman told reporters at Imphal airport.

She said India has been trying to expand trade relations with SE Asian countries in association with the state government. The union minister said efforts are on to establish border haats at the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh.

Sitharaman is on a day-long visit to the state to attend a party programme.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 20: Latest News