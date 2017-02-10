Status quo on policy rate: Demand pick-up and cost of funding to steer transmission

A report by CRISIL, titled ‘Halting the rate-cut cycle — for now’, said that the central bank’s focus will now be on further pushing the transmission of rate cut to borrowers so they can benefit from the 175-bps cut announced since January 2015. A report by CRISIL, titled ‘Halting the rate-cut cycle — for now’, said that the central bank’s focus will now be on further pushing the transmission of rate cut to borrowers so they can benefit from the 175-bps cut announced since January 2015.

While the Monetary Policy Committee unanimously agreed to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent in its latest review meeting, there is a growing concern in the market that the interest rates may now be bottoming out. Economists and experts feel that now the monetary policy transmission will depend on factors such as overall demand pick-up in the economy, marginal cost of funding for banks and an improvement in the capacity utilisation for companies.



A report by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund also pointed towards the limited scope for a rate cut. “We believe that as the seasonal impact of low food inflation fades, the target of 4 per cent inflation could be an ambitious one if the core inflation continues to be high. Hence, we believe that although the interest rates may not go up, nevertheless, there seems to be limited room for further monetary easing, till global risks ease off.”

A former CMD of a leading public sector bank said that while there is a scope for rate cuts in the future, but for the monetary policy transmission, banks will have to see the demand for credit and liquidity.

“Currently, liquidity is abundant in banks after demonetisation, but after the recent announcement of lifting restrictions on withdrawal, liquidity may come down as people will start taking their money back. Term-deposit rates are also coming down. All this may make it difficult for banks to cut interest rates,” he said. Deposit growth is now already lower than the peak of 15.3 per cent in December first week (see chart).

A senior economist said: “Further rate cut will depend upon the banks’ marginal cost of funding. If deposit rates are high, they will be reluctant to cut lending rates further.”

While the government has a major role in pump-priming the economy and in pushing the credit demand which has hit a low, a banking expert said that the government could ask PSUs to invest more in manufacturing which could allow such companies to borrow more to invest.

According to the CRISIL report, after demonetisation (as of January 20, 2017) the credit growth has slumped to 4.6 per cent even as the deposit growth has been strong at 13.2 per cent. As of December 23, 2016, industry credit has declined 4.3 per cent year-on-year, while services credit growth has been in single digits at 8.3 per cent. Credit growth has been impacted mainly because of deterioration in corporate credit.

Though there has been some pick-up in transmission of rate cuts by banks over the last couple of months, bankers feel that the demand for credit from the corporate sector may take some time to pick up as they are saddled with excess unutilised capacities. “Currently, capacity utilisation of the manufacturing sector is just around 70-72 per cent, meaning companies are producing low. It has to go above 80 per cent for the credit offtake to improve,” said a banking expert.