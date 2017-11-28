S&P’s India rating flawed, says Surjit Bhalla

Bhalla argued that a country’s rating should be guided more by return on investments and risk perception, among others, rather than low per capita income. Bhalla argued that a country’s rating should be guided more by return on investments and risk perception, among others, rather than low per capita income.

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) decision to keep India’s sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of “BBB-” last week partly on grounds of the country’s low per capita income is flawed, according to Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Surjit Bhalla.

At a ceremony to launch his book, titled The New Wealth Of Nations, on Monday, Bhalla argued that a country’s rating should be guided more by return on investments and risk perception, among others, rather than low per capita income. Finance minister Arun Jaitley launched the book.

Bhalla also argued that the inflation monster is perhaps dead and that the rupee is among the most under-valued currencies now, certainly more under-valued than China’s. FE

