Small units to get 180 days to clear bank dues

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced several measures for micro, small and medium enterprises (Express Archive/Pradip Das) The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced several measures for micro, small and medium enterprises (Express Archive/Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced several measures for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and allowed banks and finance companies to give these units 180 days to clear their dues. “For the GST-registered MSMEs which were standard as on August 31, 2017 and for which the aggregate exposure of banks and NBFCs does not exceed Rs 25 crore as on January 31, 2018, the amounts overdue as on September 1, 2017, and payments due between September 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018, be allowed by banks and NBFCs to be paid not later than 180 days without a downgrade in asset classification,” the RBI said.

In the case of other borrowers, RBI has fixed a limit of 90 days, after which the dues will become non-performing assets (NPAs). This is being done to support their transition to a formalised business environment, the RBI said.

The RBI move follows Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget announcement of a series of measures for MSMEs including lowering the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent for businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore and setting a target of Rs 3 lakh crore for lending under the MUDRA scheme in 2018-19.

The RBI also removed credit caps on MSME in the services sector under the priority sector. “In the light of feedback received from various stakeholders and in line with the increasing importance of services sector in our economy, it has been decided to remove the currently applicable loan limits of Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore per borrower to MSME (Services) respectively, for classification under priority sector,” it said. All bank loans to MSMEs, engaged in providing or rendering of services as defined in terms of investment in equipment under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, shall qualify under priority sector without any credit caps.

In order to achieve level-playing field in the priority sector lending guidelines for banks, the RBI has decided that the sub-target of 8 per cent of adjusted net bank credit (ANBC) or credit equivalent amount of off-balance sheet exposure (CEOBE), whichever is higher, will be made applicable for lending to the small and marginal farmers for foreign banks with 20 branches and above from 2018-19. It was stipulated in April, 2015 that post 2018 (i.e., after three years from the issuance of guidelines), the sub-targets for lending to small and marginal farmers and micro enterprises would be made applicable for foreign banks with 20 branches and above.

Further, the sub-target for bank lending to the micro enterprises in the country of 7.50 per cent of ANBC or CEOBE, whichever is higher, will also be made applicable for foreign banks with 20 branches and above from 2018-19.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App