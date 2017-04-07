Small Savings Schemes: A downturn in interest earnings

The State Bank of India is offering 6.9 per cent on a 1-year FD and 6.5 per cent on five-year FD. (Representational image) The State Bank of India is offering 6.9 per cent on a 1-year FD and 6.5 per cent on five-year FD. (Representational image)

The interest earning for small investors is clearly on a downward trajectory. After the government announced a 10-basis point cut in the interest earning on small savings schemes including on the public provident fund (PPF), there are now chances that employees’ provident fund (EPF) rates might also witness a substantial cut and the cut could be as high as 50 bps, which may bring down the interest offering on it from the current 8.65 per cent to around 8.15 per cent.

On Thursday, this newspaper reported that that the finance ministry has written to the labour ministry recommending a possible cut in the rate by around 50 bps. In February, the former had sought clarifications from the latter pertaining to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) ability to pay an interest rate of 8.65 per cent.

The finance ministry had on March 31 cut interest rates on all small savings schemes for the quarter April-June 2017 by 10 bps, except the interest offering on savings deposit with banks which has been retained at 4 per cent.

While the rates for PPF scheme and 5-year National Savings Certificate have been reduced to 7.9 per cent each for April-June quarter, from 8.0 per cent each for January-March, the interest rate for 5-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been cut to 8.4 per cent, from 8.5 per cent earlier. The subscribers’ Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme will also earn 8.4 per cent interest rate for the current quarter, which is lower by 10 bps against that in the last quarter. This reduction is in line with the government’s aim to make the small savings interest rates market-linked. The finance ministry had in April 2016 moved to a quarterly review of small savings interest rates as opposed to an annual review earlier, saying that the rates of small savings schemes shall be linked to yields of government bonds.

While the government schemes are now seeing a cut in their interest offering, it is in line with the sharp decline in the interest offering by the banks on their fixed deposits (FDs) following the 175-bp cut in repo rate (the rate at which RBI lends to commercial banks) over the last 27 months. While the coupon rate on 1-year FDs with banks currently stands at around 7 per cent, that on a 5-year term deposit has gone down to around 6.5 per cent. The State Bank of India is offering 6.9 per cent on a 1-year FD and 6.5 per cent on five-year FD. ICICI Bank is offering 6.9 per cent on a 1-year FD and 6.75 per cent on a five year FD. Similarly, HDFC Bank is offering 6.9 per cent on a one-year FD and six per cent on a five-year FD.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now