Singapore seen dodging recession with April-June GDP expanding

The economy had got off to a weak start to the year, suffering a 1.3 percent contraction, on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, in January-March compared with the final quarter of 2016 (File Photo) The economy had got off to a weak start to the year, suffering a 1.3 percent contraction, on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, in January-March compared with the final quarter of 2016 (File Photo)

Singapore is expected to show 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in April-June, averting a recession thanks to an uptick in electronics output as well as a recovery in the services sector, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Monday. The economy had got off to a weak start to the year, suffering a 1.3 percent contraction, on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, in January-March compared with the final quarter of 2016.

Year-on-year, second quarter advance gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to show growth of 2.8 percent in April-May, according to the median estimate of 11 economists surveyed by Reuters, improving slightly on the 2.7 percent growth posted for January-March. The data will be reported on Friday, July 14.

International ratings agency Moody’s, which participated in the poll, saw Singapore receiving a boost from stronger foreign markets. “The export-oriented economy has benefited in 2017 from the widespread improvement in global demand. This has supported manufacturing and service activity in Singapore,” said Moody’s in a research note. Not everyone was so optimistic, however. Edward Lee, head of ASEAN economic research at Standard Chartered, said there was a risk that the wealthy-city state may enter a “statistical recession” in the second quarter due to a moderation in manufacturing output.

“I think we had a pretty strong start in Q1, if we took a look at Q2, it is nothing too bad to be fair, but the pace has slowed down slightly,” Lee said, referring to the manufacturing sector. Other analysts expected a recovery in services to offset any slowdown in manufacturing.

“Whatever slight slowdown we saw in manufacturing was offset by services. We did see a pickup in the property and banking sectors,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. Recent data pointed to a recovery in growth. Manufacturing output in May grew from a year earlier for a tenth successive month, an outcome that was seen by economists as reducing the risk of GDP contracting again on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the second quarter.

Economists surveyed by Singapore’s central bank last month have raised their 2017 Singapore growth forecasts, upgrading their views on manufacturing and bank lending. A majority of analysts believe that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will keep monetary policy steady when it holds its next policy meeting in October.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App