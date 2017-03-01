Silver lining is surprise after dark slowdown cloud

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

The GDP growth estimates for the third quarter ending December 2016 sharply overshoots analysts’ projections based on available data pertaining to the impact of demonetisation on key indicators such as credit growth, automobile sales and real-estate activity. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor of SBI, said that the steep downward revision of the third quarter of FY’16 has, in turn, led to higher growth in the third quarter of FY’17, thus “masking the impact of demonetization in the Q3 figures”.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said that the (latest) GDP estimate “significantly overshoots the expected figures and that’s why I feel that the overall impact of demonetisation has still not been factored into these estimates”.

Reserve Bank of India data for the period, for instance, shows that while credit growth to the industrial sector slipped to a negative 4.3 per cent in December, credit off-take from the banking sector for the personal loan category that ranged between 17 and 20 per cent in the first 10 months of calendar 2016, slipped to 15.2 per cent in November and then to 13.5 per cent in December 2016.

The automobile sector and the FMCG sectors, too, witnessed a dip in demand as people tightened their spending after the government announced the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. While data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed that December witnessed the biggest decline in y-o-y auto sales in 16 years, the FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd saw its volume growth decline 4 per cent and net sales contract by 1 per cent in the quarter ended December 2016.

Two-wheelers, which account for almost 75 per cent of total vehicle sales and are a significant indicator of rural demand, slid 22 per cent in December 2016 compared to the figure in December 2015 marking the highest monthly contraction since SIAM started recording data since 1997.

Overall vehicle sales slipped by 19 per cent from 15.02 lakh units in December 2015 to 12.21 lakh units in December.

In line with these dismal sale numbers, total vehicle production, too, fell 22 per cent in December 2016, led by a 25 per cent cut in production of two-wheelers and around 20 per cent cut in production of commercial vehicles.

The real-estate sector, too, had its share of impact. According to property consultant Knight Frank India, during October-December 2016 quarter, sales slid 44 per cent in the top eight cities which is its lowest level since 2010. Housing sales in the residential segment fell to 40,936 units in eight major cities during October-December 2016, from 72,933 units in the year-ago period.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a measure of industrial performance in the country, showed a growth of 0.3 per cent during April-December compared with 3.2 per cent growth during the same period last year. The IIP contracted by 0.4 per cent in December 2016 as against 5.7 per cent growth in November 2016. Seventeen out of 22 groups experienced negative growth with a decline of (-) 0.5 per cent in manufacturing in April-December as compared with the 3.2 per cent growth rate achieved during the same period of the previous fiscal.