Sharp gap between states on income, consumption fronts

Notwithstanding the high GDP growth rate, the states across India do not show a uniform growth trend. The Economic Survey pointed out that while the health trends across states are converging in India, the income and consumption pattern shows a sharp divergence as the gaps across states are widening.

“Despite rapid overall growth, there is striking evidence of divergence, or widening gaps in income and consumption across the Indian states, in sharp contrast to patterns within China and across the world… This raises the possibility that governance traps are impeding equalisation within India,” the Survey noted.

While the progress of the country depends on the progress of each of its individual states, the Survey shows that Indian states are not moving in sync with the catch-up that is happening globally and within China. According to the Survey, while the relationship is strongly negative for the world and China, it is weakly positive for India.

“Poorer countries are catching up with richer countries, the poorer Chinese provinces are catching up with the richer ones, but in India, the less developed states are not catching up; instead they are, on average, falling behind the richer states,” the Survey pointed.

It further pointed that in contrast to that the health outcomes are converging within India in comparison to the international standards. It said that while India does well on life expectancy and not-so-well on infant mortality rate, it fares strikingly well on fertility rate.

“Across the health and demographic indicators, there have been dramatic improvements: over the last 3 decades, the poorest performer (UP) has increased its life expectancy by 13.8 years, reduced its infant mortality rate by 99 points, and lowered its total fertility rate by 2.5 points (with a level of 3.2 TFR in 2014). The corresponding numbers for the median state are: a rise in life expectancy by 12.5 years (West Bengal), a fall in IMR by 36 points (Karnataka), and a drop in TFR by 1.8 points (Assam),” Survey said.

The Survey further points that despite rapid growth, there is sign of growing regional inequality among the Indian states and says that its puzzling as the underlying forces in favor of equalisation within India—namely strong and rising movements of goods and people— are strongly evident.

Offering reasoning to the absence of convergence, the survey says, “Convergence fails to occur due to governance or institutional traps. If that is the case, capital will not flow to regions of high productivity because this high productivity may be more notional than real. Poor governance could make the risk-adjusted returns on capital low even in capital scarce states.