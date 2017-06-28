Cabinet has approved recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission on allowance: Arun Jaitley

Union Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th CPC on allowances with 34 modifications; revised rates effective from 1 July 2017. (Express photo by prem Nath Pandey) Union Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th CPC on allowances with 34 modifications; revised rates effective from 1 July 2017. (Express photo by prem Nath Pandey)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on confirmed that the Union Cabinet has approved the recommendation of Seventh Pay Commission on allowances with 34 modifications. The revised rates will be effective from 1 July 2017, said Jaitley after the meeting of Union Cabinet. The revised allowances will benefit at least 47 lakh employees.

The cabinet also gave in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India.

The government had last year accepted the recommendation of Justice AK Mathur-headed Seventh Pay Commission in respect of the hike in basic pay and pension. For allowances, the government had constituted a committee under Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa to review the recommendations. This, following protests by government employees that the pay revision was not adequate.

The panel submitted its report to the Department of Expenditure, which conducted the first round of review, following which it was presented before the Empowered Committee of Secretaries. The Committee then forwarded the report to the Cabinet. If the Cabinet does indeed take a decision today, government employees will see their July salary increase.

