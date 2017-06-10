Seized demonetised notes: Claimants can get new notes by showing seizure memo, court order

A government official said that a notification issued on May 12 clarified that old notes seized before December 30, 2016 can be deposited or exchanged with the RBI by the concerned party by showing a court order or seizure memo. (Representational image) A government official said that a notification issued on May 12 clarified that old notes seized before December 30, 2016 can be deposited or exchanged with the RBI by the concerned party by showing a court order or seizure memo. (Representational image)

With seized old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination stuck as court property with enforcement agencies, the finance ministry has issued a notification stating that applicants can get their money in new currency notes by showing the court order and seizure memo of the concerned enforcement agency to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Government sources told The Indian Express that old currency was kept in the ‘maalkhana’ of various agencies as case property across the country. In some cases, after demonetisation, claimants got the notes in old currency despite court orders. Sources said this was because the agencies could not exchange old currencies before March 31, 2017.

A government official said that a notification issued on May 12 clarified that old notes seized before December 30, 2016 can be deposited or exchanged with the RBI by the concerned party by showing a court order or seizure memo.

The serial number of the seized notes, that are to be exchanged, should have been noted by the law enforcement agency or produced before the court. The government has also allowed exchange of old notes forfeited in favour of the Centre or state governments. The notification says that where the notes “confiscated or seized by law enforcement agencies or produced before a court on or before December 30, 2016, such specified bank notes may be tendered, at any office of the RBI specified under sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Act or a nationalised bank designed by the RBI for the said purpose…”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App