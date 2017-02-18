Sebi to soon allow Mutual Funds to trade in commodities

Sebi had last year allowed options trading on exchanges, a demand of market participants. Sebi had last year allowed options trading on exchanges, a demand of market participants.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is pushing for more institutional participation in the commodity markets. While the Sebi is likely to give mutual funds the go-ahead to trade in commodity markets in a month, it’s also in talks with the RBI to allow institutional investors like banks and FPIs to trade in the segment, Sebi chairman UK Sinha indicated on Friday. “MFs’ participation in commodities derivatives would be the first one to happen among institutional investors,” Sinha said. This decision is likely to be implemented in a month. Sinha’s term as chairman will end on March 1.

On allowing participation of banks, alternative investment funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in commodities, he said Sebi is in consultation with the RBI. “Our argument with RBI has been, in any case banks have huge exposure to commodities through the lending programme. We have been asking them to disclose that. Let a beginning be made by the corporates in disclosing that and then you yourself discover there is a need to allow them to hedge also,” Sinha said.

“We are at an early stage … and part of the reason is how comfortable the RBI is about the financial health of the bank, so they will also have this as a concern when they take a call,” he said.

Sinha also said Sebi is seeking legal clarity with respect to options trading in commodities which may require amendments to the Securities Contracts Regulations Act and is also in talks with the finance ministry on the issue. Sebi had last year allowed options trading on exchanges, a demand of market participants.

‘Governance violations: No one will be spared’

Mumbai: Sebi chairman UK Sinha has said the regulator will not spare any violations of corporate governance norms irrespective of whether the entity found guilty is big or small.

“Any input that we receive from any source is taken to its logical end. Sebi does not believe that just because some allegations have been made, it is true,” Sinha said. ENS