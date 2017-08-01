SBI cuts savings deposit rate by 50 bps; lowest in 6 years

The bank will introduce a two-tier rate structure immediately. The bank will introduce a two-tier rate structure immediately.

Two days ahead of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy review, State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, has come out with a two-tier interest rate structure on savings bank (SB) deposits and cut the SB rate on deposits up to Rs 1 crore by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent. This is the lowest saving bank rate after the rate was deregulated almost six years ago.

The bank will introduce a two-tier rate structure immediately. Accounts with a balance of less than Rs 1 crore will now earn 3.5 per cent on their savings account balances compared to 4 per cent earlier while SB accounts with a balance of more than Rs 1 crore will continue to earn 4 per cent. Savings bank deposits of SBI increased from Rs 5,68,378 crore as on December 2015 to Rs 7,72,429 crore as on December 2016, showing a 35.90 per cent year-on-year growth.

SBI shares surged by 4.46 per cent to Rs 312.55 on the BSE after the cut in savings bank rate. The bank’s savings account rate was 3.5 per cent during March 2003 to May 2011 for all savings bank account customers. The reduction is “on the back of large inflows in savings and current accounts during demonetisation period in November and December 2016,” SBI said. “The decline in the rate of inflation, high real interest rates and the expected softening of interest rates are the other considerations warranting a revision in the rate of interest on savings bank,” it said.

SBI managing director Rajnish Kumar said the 4 per cent interest rate on savings bank accounts has remained static since 2011 even as the overall interest rate and the retail inflation came down. The rationale for the rate cut is that the real interest rates are really high and “there was no choice for the bank but to bring down the savings bank account interest rate. We have been cutting the term deposit rates and were watching for a right time to cut rates,” Kumar said. “We did not consider it appropriate to raise the marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR), because for lot of segments like agriculture, SMEs, retail housing, affordable housing, the cost and EMI would have gone up,” he said.

Kumar said the bank witnessed a surge in deposits following demonetisation in November and bulk of such deposits, which attracts interest are still with the bank. “The revision in savings bank rate would enable us to maintain the MCLR at the existing rates, benefiting a large segment of retail borrowers in SME, agriculture and affordable housing segments,” Kumar said.

The bank also encouraged customers to move to fixed deposits. “We encourage people to move to FDR as we expect less volatility and better facilitation due to our strong reach, distribution and franchise network. Reduction in rates was also important as it was difficult to maintain MCLR at the current levels,” he said further. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI which is meeting on August 1 and 2 is likely to consider a reduction in repo rate. When asked if the bank would further cut both the lending and savings rate if RBI cuts the key repo rate in its policy review, he said the bank will take a call accordingly.

Analysts said the cut in SB rates will boost the bank’s profits. “SBI, unlike its private peers offer plain vanilla savings accounts to public with minimum operating charges and hence heavily relies on interest income from such available float. The rate cut by the SBI on savings bank account is a strategic move by the bank aimed at increasing profits. The bank has an above average CASA ratio of 45.58 per cent for the year ended March 2017 which shows that it has large savings pool,” Jimeet Modi, CEO, SAMCO Securities, said.

