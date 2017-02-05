Sanjeev Sanyal appointed as Principal Economic Adviser

Government has appointed economist Sanjeev Sanyal as Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance. “The Appointments Committee has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Sanyal, former Global Strategist and managing director, Deutsche Bank, to the post of Principal Economic Adviser in the Department of Economic Affairs,” a statement said.

He has been appointed in a pay scale of Rs 67,000-79,000 for a period of three years.

In 2007, Sanyal was awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship for his work on urban issues and was also honoured by the Singapore government at the World Cities Summit 2014. Sanyal is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi and St. John’s College, Oxford.

He has authored several books including ‘Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India’s Geography’, ‘The Indian Renaissance: India’s Rise After a Thousand Year’s of Decline’ and ‘The Incredible History of India’s Geography’. He has been a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, London, Visiting Scholar at Oxford University and Adjunct Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, Singapore.