Sand mine bid by punjab minister’s former staff: Minister denies; RoC records reveal address, e-mail id link

Even as Punjab power minister Rana Gurjit Singh maintained that he and his family have nothing to do with his cook Amit Bahadur’s successful bid for Rs 26-crore sand mine in an e-auction recently, company documents accessed from Registrar of Companies contradict the minister’s assertion.

Records accessed by The Indian Express show that companies linked with Amit Bahadur and Rana Group co-founder Rana Gurjit Singh share common registered office address and company emails. In fact, in RGS Traders — one of the companies interlinked through directors with Amit Bahadur — Rana Gurjit Singh even held 96,010 shares in 2006 and his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh was a director till May 2012.

The Links

While Amit Bahadur is director in three companies along with Balraj Singh — Century Agros, RJ Texfab and Flawless Traders — the RoC documents show that Century Agros Private Ltd and Flawless Traders have the same company email id as that of Rana Sugars Limited i.e. info@ranagroup.com.

While Balraj Singh shares the board with Amit Bahadur in three companies, he is also a director on the board of Rana Sugar & Power Pvt Limited alongside Sukhjeet Singh (resigned on March 24, 2017). Sukhjeet Singh is also on the board of another company — RGS Traders along with Ajit Singh and according to the documents RGS Traders is more closely connected with the Rana Group.

While RGS Traders has the same registered office address and email as that of Rana Sugars (i.e SCO 49 50, Sector 8C, Chandigarh and info@ranagroup.com), RoC documents show that Rana Gurjit Singh was a shareholder in the company in 2006 and held 96,010 shares in the company. In addition, his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh was on the board of RGS Traders till May 2012. The minister, however, has no shareholding in the company as of now.

When contacted for comments, Rana Gurjit Singh did not respond to calls and messages sent by The Indian Express.

One more common link across these web of companies and directorships seen in RoC document is the presence of Ajay Inder Majithia. Not only Majithia is the founder and shareholder of Century Agros, where Bahadur is a director now, he was also the founder of Jiwan Overseas Limited (1996) which was renamed as Rana Sugar and Power Pvt Ltd in December 2012. Sources linked to the group confirmed to the newspaper that Ajay Inder Majithia works as a general manager, in the distillery division in Rana Sugars Limited.

Another link that emerges from the documents is through a company Rana Infrastructure where Ajit Singh (of RGS Traders) and Jiwan Singh are directors. The company’s registered address is SCO 51 52, Sector 8C, Chandigarh which is adjacent to SCO 49 50, Sector 8C, Chandigarh (the registered address of Rana Sugars Ltd).

