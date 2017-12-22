Rupee turns weak, opens lower against dollar

(Picture for representational purpose) (Picture for representational purpose)

The rupee opened lower by 2 paise at 64.08 against the dollar on Friday as the American unit came in a few notches higher overseas amid foreign capital outflow.

The dollar rose against euro, which came under pressure after snap poll results showed that Catalan separatists kept a slim majority in Parliament, an outcome that spells uncertainty for Europe.

In the opening session, the domestic unit fell by 2 paise to 64.08. On Thursday, it had ended higher by 5 paise at 64.06 because of greenback selling by exporters and banks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 77.49 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 33,833.77 in early session Friday.

