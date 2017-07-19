Rupee slips 2 paise against US dollar

The rupee turned weak by 2 paise to 64.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on fresh buying of the American currency by importers. Traders said fresh demand of the US currency from importers and dollar’s recovery against some currencies overseas weighed, but a higher stock opening capped the rupee’s fall.

Yesterday, the rupee saw a marginal two paise rise in its value at 64.33 a dollar, which hit multi-month lows against rivals. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 174.18 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 31,885.17 in opening trade.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App