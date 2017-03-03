Latest news

Rupee sheds 18 paise against dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell further by 88.05 points or 0.30 per cent to 28,751.74 in early deals today.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:March 3, 2017 9:53 am
rupee, paisa, dollar, rupee vs dollar, rupee paise, rupee recovery, rupee price fall, paise fall, economy news, rupee value against dollar, rupee value, latest news, indian express On Thursday, the rupee had ended higher by 12 paise at 66.70 against the American currency.

The rupee depreciated by 18 paise to 66.88 against the dollar in early trade on Friday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on increased demand for the US currency from importers. Besides, the dollar held strong against other currencies overseas on rising hopes that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates later this month. A lower opening in equities also kept pressure on the domestic unit, dealers said.

On Thursday, the rupee had ended higher by 12 paise at 66.70 against the American currency on fresh bouts of dollar selling amid an overall upbeat sentiment following the release of GDP data. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell further by 88.05 points or 0.30 per cent to 28,751.74 in early deals Friday.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 03: Latest News