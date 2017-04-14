Rupee rallies 26 paise; 5.2% gain in 2017

Representational image Representational image

The rupee on Thursday staged a rally and closed 26 paise higher at 64.41 against the US dollar on account of fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and weakness in the US dollar abroad. With this, the rupee has appreciated by 5.20 per cent this year from 67.95 on December 30, 2016, aided largely by huge capital flows. After investing over Rs 56,000 crore in March, foreign investors have brought in another Rs 16,529 crore in April so far.

On Thursday, the dollar remained under pressure in early trade with US President Donald Trump stating that he prefers a weaker US currency, hurting investing appetite for the greenback. He said the dollar “is getting too strong” and that he would prefer if the Federal Reserve kept interest rates low. His comments appeared to have the desired effect, immediately sending the dollar lower, to trade around a five-month low against the yen. The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six major rivals, was trading lower by 0.45 per cent to 100.33.

“While the appreciation is likely to continue in the short term, we need to be cautious on the medium term. Tightening global financial conditions, political and policy uncertainties and geopolitical risks would continue to shape the emerging market forex outlook even as expectations remain of a relatively weaker dollar,” Kotak Institutional Securities said in a report.

“There seems no near-term consensus on the ongoing rupee appreciation. While foreign flows have continued, market perceptions of limited ability of the RBI to intervene in spot forex market may further be adding to the long rupee positioning,” said an analyst.

Sensex falls 182 points

Mumbai: Stock markets on Thursday dropped after Infosys announced weak guidance. The 30-share Sensex opened lower before slipping further when Infosys results raised concerns about the IT sector’s performance. It closed down 182.03 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 29,461.45, a level last seen on March 28. The Sensex had lost 145 points in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped below the 9,200-mark, falling 0.57 per cent at 9,150.80. The IT index bore the brunt and fell 2.73 per cent after Infosys’ weak revenue guidance. ENS

