Rupee gains 6 paise against dollar in early trade 

- Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates: RLD's Tabassum leads, says path for united opposition clear in 2019
- Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Mi 8 has notched display, 3D face unlock
- Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar loses prestige battle, RJD trumps JDU in Jokihat
The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 67.37 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange ahead of GDP data scheduled to be released later today. Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies supported the rupee.
Furthermore, expectations of robust GDP growth and a higher opening in the domestic equity market, influenced the rupee uptrend, they added. Yesterday, the rupee had ended with a solid 43 paise gain against the American currency at 67.43 after traders unwound bullish dollar positions.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 246.06 points, or 0.70 per cent, at 35,152.17 in the opening trade today.
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App