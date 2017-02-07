Rupee falls 13 paise against dollar in early trade

The US dollar’s gains against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity market put the rupee on the back foot. (File Photo) The US dollar’s gains against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity market put the rupee on the back foot. (File Photo)

After rising for nine straight days, the rupee turned weak by 13 paise to 67.35 against the dollar in early trade at the foreign exchange market on fresh demand for the American currency from importers. The US dollar’s gains against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity market put the rupee on the back foot, forex dealers said.

For the past few days, the rupee continued to outshine the US dollar and ended at a nearly 3-month high of 67.22 on Monday, appreciating by 9 paise on sustained unwinding of the American greenback by exporters and corporates ahead of the RBI monetary policy review scheduled for Wednesday.

Heavy unwinding of long dollar positions built by speculative traders last week ahead of FOMC meet predominantly gave the rupee an edge amid extreme weak overseas sentiment. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 24.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 28,414.48 in early trade on Tuesday.