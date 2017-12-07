Rupee down 5 paise, stronger equities contain fall

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The rupee declined by 5 paise to 64.57 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange on Thursday due to higher demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

The rupee had lost 14 paise to end at 64.52 against the US dollar on Wednesday after RBI decided to keep the key policy rates unchanged and raised the inflation forecast.

Dealers said apart from increased demand for the dollar form importers and banks, sustained outflows by foreign funds put pressure on the rupee. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex recovered 114.25 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 32,711.43 in early part of the session.

