Rupee at 1-month high as USD weakens post-ECB meet

The Rupee on Friday closed at a one-month high of 63.78 to a dollar, even as the greenback fell significantly against most of its peer currencies following the European Central Bank’s meeting and dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve. The currency closed at the highest level seen during the day. MS Gopikrishnan, head of FXRC trading, South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank confirms that Friday’s appreciation of the rupee is mainly because of the dollar weakness against most currencies.

“Euro rallied post the ECB meeting last (Thursday) evening as ECB mentioned they were ‘monitoring’ the euro volatility which fell short of general expectation that they will be worried about the recent euro strength. Dovish comments from one of the Fed Governor’s triggered another round of dollar sell-off,” Gopikrishnan pointed out.

Friday’s appreciation of the rupee was the highest one-day rise seen in almost five weeks. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the currency has given a return of 6.48 per cent. Take for example, the Indonesian Rupiah which has given a YTD return of 2.184 per cent or the Chinese Renminbi which gave a return of 7.48 per cent. The Malaysian Ringgit logged a return of 6.92 per cent, the Brazilian real 5 per cent and the Russian ruble gave return of 7.77 per cent.

