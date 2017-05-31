Rs 1 note with Economic Affairs Secretary signature in the works

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das addressing a press conference. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das addressing a press conference. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon put into circulation currency notes in one rupee denomination. The notes bearing the rupee symbol have been printed by the government. The new one rupee notes will have predominantly pink-green on obverse and reverse in combination with other colours. Printing of one rupee notes was discontinued in 1994 but was relaunched in 2015.

The note will bear signature of Shaktikanta Das, Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, the RBI said. The other currency notes bear the signature of the RBI Governor. The numbering will be in black at right-hand bottom portion of the note. On the reverse side, the year ‘2017’ is mentioned. There is also a representation of one rupee coin with rupee symbol having floral design and the surrounding design consists of the picture of Sagar Samrat, the oil exploration platform.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App