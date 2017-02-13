Retail inflation eases to five-year low of 3.17 per cent in January

Retail inflation eased further to nearly 5-year low Retail inflation eased further to nearly 5-year low

The annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17 percent in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday. Food inflation was 0.53 percent last month, lower than 1.37 percent in December.

Economists had expected last month’s annual retail inflation to come in at 3.22 percent, compared with 3.41 percent in December.

