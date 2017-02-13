Latest News

Retail inflation eases to five-year low of 3.17 per cent in January

Food inflation was 0.53 percent last month, lower than 1.37 percent in December.

The annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17 percent in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday. Food inflation was 0.53 percent last month, lower than 1.37 percent in December.

Economists had expected last month’s annual retail inflation to come in at 3.22 percent, compared with 3.41 percent in December.

