Retail inflation at 4-month low of 4.44 per cent on cheaper food, fuel

The annual retail inflation fell to a 4-month low of 4.44 per cent in February, as food prices fell, government data showed on Monday. The retail inflation in January was 5.07 per cent.

The industrial production also expanded by 7.5 per cent in January 2018 compared to 3.5 per cent in the same month last year.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the rate of price rise in the consumer food segment was lower at 3.26 per cent in February, as against 4.7 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in vegetables was 17.57 per cent last month, down from 26.97 per cent in January), and for fruits it was 4.80 per cent (as against 6.24 per cent).

Milk and its products too were less expensive with inflation print of 4.21 per cent, cereals and products at 2.10 per cent, meat & fish at 3.31 per cent while for eggs the prices grew at a slower pace of 8.51 per cent.

Inflation for the fuel and light category was at 6.80 per cent in February (against 7.73 per cent in January). However, the rate of price increase was higher for transport and communication services at 2.39 per cent (1.97 per cent January).

