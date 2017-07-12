Retail inflation at record low, falls to 1.54 per cent in June

Inflation is at record low. Inflation is at record low.

The retail inflation on Wednesday hit a new low of 1.54 per cent in June, down from 2.18 per cent in May, helped by a fall in food prices. The rate of inflation was 5.77 per cent in the same month of last year, official data showed. Industrial output also decreased in May due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

For the first time since January 2012, food prices saw deflation in May (-1.05 per cent) and the prospect of good monsoon rains is likely to keep food inflation in check. More details awaited

