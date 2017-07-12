Latest News

Retail inflation at record low, falls to 1.54 per cent in June

The retail inflation on Wednesday hit a new low of 1.54 per cent in June, down from 2.18 per cent in May, helped by a fall in food prices, according to official data.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 12, 2017 6:12 pm
inflation, inflation down, inflation falls, retail inflation, inflation news, consumer inflation Inflation is at record low.
Related News

The retail inflation on Wednesday hit a new low of 1.54 per cent in June, down from 2.18 per cent in May, helped by a fall in food prices. The rate of inflation was 5.77 per cent in the same month of last year, official data showed.  Industrial output also decreased in May due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

For the first time since January 2012, food prices saw deflation in May (-1.05 per cent) and the prospect of good monsoon rains is likely to keep food inflation in check. More details awaited

 

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 12: Latest News