Reading between the numbers: Closer look at macros suggests broad-based recovery still eludes economy

The last set of macroeconomic data before the presentation of the Union Budget for 2018-19 came in this month. While the wholesale and retail inflation rates showed a divergent trend, the country’s trade deficit for December widened to a three-year high despite a healthy growth in exports. Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation has been rising while wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation has fallen. This is mainly due to food price inflation and rise in services inflation. Since the weight of food in CPI is much higher at 46 per cent than in WPI at 24 per cent, rising food prices have pushed up CPI inflation faster than the WPI. Also, CPI captures price changes in services, which is not included in WPI, resulting in higher CPI.

On the output front, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has been the bright spot among all indicators by soaring to a 25-month high of 8.4 in November. Economists, however, are being cautious of suggesting it as a broad-based recovery as only few sectors have contributed to the surge in industrial output.

A closer look at the IIP data suggests that the surge in industrial output was primarily driven by ‘Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products’ which clocked a growth of 39.5 per cent, followed by 29.1 percent growth in ‘Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products’ and 22.6 percent in ‘Manufacture of other transport equipment’. If seen item-wise, digestive enzymes and antacids along with hot rolled coils and sheets of mild steel were among the top five contributors of overall IIP growth in November.

“It will not be correct to term it as a broad-based recovery as only 5-6 items are contributing about 70-80 per cent of the industrial growth. One will have to wait for couple of more months to term it as a broad-based industrial recovery,” India Ratings’ chief economist D K Pant said.

Trade balance is also not reflecting an overly optimistic picture with concerns about high imports of crude oil and gold and precious metals. Gold imports surged 71.5 per cent to $3.39 billion in December and silver imports zoomed 105.8 per cent to $197.26 million in the same month. Notwithstanding the fact that growth in both exports and imports have been the highest in 2107 compared with previous years, the trade deficit widened to $114.8 billion during April-December, the first nine months of this financial year, which will have a bearing upon the current account deficit going ahead, economists said.

“Imports growth will be driven by oil, gold and coal. Oil will be driven by global prices while the other two by demand conditions. A major industrial turnaround is not expected in the next three months, and hence the import of non-oil, non-gold imports would be stable. A strong rupee would come in the way of exports growth at the margin. While this would affect specific commodities, the fact that the rupee has been strengthening and is one of the better performing emerging market currencies would come in the way of faster growth in exports,” CARE Ratings said in a report.

Some other economists say that the rise in non-oil, non-coal imports, which are a proxy for domestic demand, will, however, lend support to an overall improvement in aggregate demand going ahead. “This trend reflects continued strength in domestic demand, consistent with strong trends in other high-frequency indicators like auto and two-wheeler sales. Considering this favorable growth backdrop, we expect the improvement in aggregate demand to help lift capacity utilisation rates and pave the way for a private capex recovery in this year,” Morgan Stanley said in a report.

On the inflation front, WPI and CPI showed a divergent trend, with December WPI inflation falling to 3.58 per cent from 3.93 per cent in November and CPI inflation rising to a 17-month high of 5.21 per cent in December. Economists said that the convergence between the two would take time as housing inflation is the primary driver of retail inflation, but its impact on wholesale inflation is not known as it is not a part of WPI. “The divergence in the trend for the CPI and WPI inflation December 2017 relative to November 2017 was driven by food inflation, which recorded a rise in the CPI (food and beverages inflation rose to +4.9 per cent from +4.4 per cent) and a decline in the WPI (primary food articles inflation eased to +4.7 per cent from +6.1 per cent). Moreover, the impact of the higher housing inflation was limited to the CPI. The decline in the inflation for primary food articles in the WPI for December 2017 may signal some correction in the CPI inflation for food items in the ongoing month,” ICRA’s Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said.

