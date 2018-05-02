RBI sets rupee reference rate at 66.6636 against US dollar

The corresponding rates were 66.7801 and 80.7438, as on Friday Apr 27. (File) The corresponding rates were 66.7801 and 80.7438, as on Friday Apr 27. (File)

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 66.6636 against the US dollar and 80.0097 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 66.7801 and 80.7438, as on Friday Apr 27.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.6625 and 60.71 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

