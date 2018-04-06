RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.9884 against US dollar

The corresponding rates were 65.0601 and 79.7767, on Thursday. The corresponding rates were 65.0601 and 79.7767, on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.9884 against the US dollar and 79.5133 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 65.0601 and 79.7767, on Thursday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.9578 and 60.54 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App