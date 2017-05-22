RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.5632 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo) The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.5632 against the US dollar and 72.2333 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.9906 and 72.2955, on May 19, 2017.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 83.9515 and 57.98 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

