RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.4757 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.4757 against the US dollar and 69.9884 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.5701 and 69.1675 on last friday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 82.4580 and 58.56 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

