RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.2154 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.2154 against the US dollar and 70.4957 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.3079 and 70.5972, on May 05, 2017. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 83.2553 and 56.99 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

