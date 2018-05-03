RBI sets rupee reference rate at 66.6093 against US dollar

The corresponding rates were 66.6636 and 80.0097, on Wednesday.(Express Photo by Pradip Das) The corresponding rates were 66.6636 and 80.0097, on Wednesday.(Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 66.6093 against the US dollar and 79.8579 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 66.6636 and 80.0097, on Wednesday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.6020 and 60.79 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

