RBI raises debt investment limits for FPIs across board

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised the debt investment limits for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) across all segments, including central government securities (G-secs), allowing cumulative increase of over Rs 1 lakh crore through FY19. Though the hike in limit for G-secs — 0.5 per cent each year to 5.5 per cent of the outstanding stock in FY19 and 6 per cent of the stock in FY20 — was a bit lower than market expectations, analysts felt the move would help bring down the yields further at least in the short term.

The RBI’s decision could also ease pressure on local banks to support the government’s borrowing programme and free up liquidity to support an incipient investment cycle.

Currently, the FPI limit for general category G-sec investors stands at Rs 1.91 lakh crore; this has been raised to Rs 2.07 lakh crore for the first half of FY19 and further to Rs 2.23 lakh crore for H2FY19. For long-term FPI investors, the limit has been increased to Rs78,700 crore for the first half of FY19 and to Rs 92,300 crore for the second half of FY19.

Coupon reinvestment by FPIs in G-secs, which was hitherto outside the investment limit, will now be reckoned within the G-sec limits. No fresh allocation has been made to the ‘long-term’ sub-category under state development loans (SDLs), the RBI said. Out of the existing limit of Rs 13,600 crore for this subcategory (SDLs), an amount of Rs 6,500 crore has been transferred to the G-secs category, the central bank notified. FE

