Rating upgrade, GST, growth trend reversal big highlights of 2017: Finance ministry

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi. (Express File Photo: Renuka Puri) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi. (Express File Photo: Renuka Puri)

Finance ministry on Monday said that sovereign rating upgrade by Moody’s, improvement in World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking, reversal of trend in economic growth and the GST implementation were among the government’s major achievements in 2017.

“The real GDP growth data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2017-18 showed growth at 6.3 per cent, a substantial increase from 5.7 per cent in the first quarter. Real GVA growth showed similar increase from 5.6 per cent in the first quarter to 6.1 per cent in the second quarter. The rate of growth of gross fixed capital formation also increased from 1.6 per cent in the first quarter to 4.7 per cent in the second quarter. Real private consumption growth broadly held steady at 6.5 per cent,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Observing that it was a historic year for the finance ministry, it said that Moody’s Investors Service upgraded India’s local and foreign currency issuer ratings after a gap of 13 years and India moved higher by 30 notches in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking report.

Also, there were “visible signs of financial system cleansing by the demonetisation exercise”, the ministry said. The ministry highlighted various steps taken to promote digital transactions in the country post demonetisation. It also termed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout from July 1 as a “transformational” reform which overhauled the indirect tax system by replacing multiple central and state levies. A new direct tax code has also been initiated to re-write the Income Tax Act.

Enhancing the quality of life remained primary goal for government when it put into implementation the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission to benefit more than 48 lakh central government employees, the ministry added.

Jaitley had recently said the government will exceed disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for the current financial year. The government raised Rs 52,389.56 crore through disinvestment till December 15. Other significant initiatives listed out by the ministry, include institutionalisation of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI, approval for the phasing out of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) and the country’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) becoming operational at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), Gandhi Nagar in April 2017.

