Rakesh Bharti Mittal interview: ‘India Inc needs at least 100-bps rate cut to boost investments’

With the economy facing challenges across sectors including NPA woes of banks, lack of private investment and rising global crude oil prices, among others, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president and vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, told Sandeep Singh that the economy is looking up and will benefit from the rise in domestic demand and higher global growth. Stating that the Reserve Bank of India should be bold while cutting rates, he said that a 100-basis point cut in interest rates may lead to a rise in investments. Excerpts:

How do you read the economy and what gives you hope that the situation is improving?

If you see the Indian economy, GDP growth rates over the last three years have not been bad. If I look at International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projection of 7.4 per cent for 2018-19 and CII’s estimate of 7.3-7.7 per cent, it is only moving in the positive direction and all major global economies are looking up. I think after the 2008 meltdown, it is the first time we are seeing a synchronised growth and India will benefit from this. Further, there has been an increase in consumer demand on the back of good monsoon in the last three years and a favourable projection this year too, raising hope of enhanced rural spending.

If the industry feels that the economy is on a rise, what is keeping them away from investing? When do you think will private capital expenditure pick up?

The problem has been the stagnation or lack of demand in the past. The rural and agri sector was impacted by droughts and bad monsoon which hurt demand. It was followed by demonetisation and GST implementation — the two big reforms — which took their toll. As the demand stood weak, manufacturing across several sectors had unutilised capacities of around 25 per cent and in such a scenario you can’t invest more. However, over the last year, these sectors have started firing and demand is coming back. I am very confident that by the end of this calendar year private sector investment will start coming in.

The other linking factor is that under labour reforms, the fixed-term contract has already been announced and we are now waiting for the guidelines that may come anytime and that will help the MSME sector to move jobs from the informal sector to the formal economy. Along with this the government’s emphasis on structural reform will help in attracting investments.

Is high interest rate an area of concern?

One thing that is still hanging is the higher interest rates. RBI currently has maintained a stance of keeping the rates unchanged, but I believe that if the industry is ready to move forward, RBI should look to support growth. We would want interest rates to come down and I feel that RBI should be bold while cutting rates. Rather than taking small steps, can we look at a 100 basis point reduction in rates if not more. If that happens, it may fuel investments in the economy and also improve the global competitiveness of existing businesses.

Do you feel that the NPA woes of the banking sector will get resolved soon?

The government’s move to bring in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is a very important development and we are seeing some companies already undergoing the resolution process. I think we will soon start seeing results on that. While the NPAs are much larger, it will depend upon how fast the current cases get resolved. However, you can’t visualise all aspects of any new big-bang policy reform on day one and so, I think, while there are some issues they are getting addressed one by one. As we go forward, this process will get stabilised. We need to see a quick resolutions happening and that will set the ball rolling.

Are the issues related to GST behind us?

Most issues have been addressed. There may be some issues that the GST Council is looking into and one of them are the GST rates. I don’t believe that India will ever have a single rate and there may be two or three rates. It is a work in progress but the sooner it is done, the better. I also feel that the four sectors that have been currently left out – power, fuel, liquor and real estate – should be brought under the GST.

Do you think the government should have lowered corporate tax rates for large corporates in the Budget?

Almost 99 per cent of the companies are now at 25 per cent tax rate and we have to take cognisance of the fact that since no private investment was happening over the last three years, to keep the economy going, the government had to spend and they couldn’t have done away with all the resources in one go as there was pressure on the government to see that the fiscal deficit does not breach 3.5 per cent. I believe that large corporates will also come in the 25 per cent tax bracket in a phased manner and I think it will happen going forward.

Are there other issues that you want the government to address?

On the agriculture sector, there has been an unstable export policy and the finance minister has said that he is working towards bringing long-term sustainable export policy. That to me is very important and should be done at the earliest. Labour reforms is a work in progress and will help the industry to invest more. As far as natural resources are concerned, I think the government should look at it in totality as to how the consumer gets the benefit and the government must come out with a policy that is effective and creates a level playing field.

