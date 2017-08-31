Rajiv Kumar appointed Secretary of Department of Financial Services

Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar has been appointed Secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS) as part of a major reshuffle effected on Thursday. Anita Karwal has been named as the new CBSE chairperson.

Karwal, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer took Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi’s place and is the director general of National Skill Development Agency.

Rajiv Kumar is a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre. He is currently the Special Secretary and Establishment Officer, Ministry of Personnel. Kumar He was appointed in place of Anjuly Chib Duggal. Kumar has brought several reforms in the Indian bureaucracy. He is the one behind the online system for recording of the bureaucrat’s annual performance appraisal report and 360 degree system to assess suitability of officers for senior-level jobs among other initiatives.

The mandate of the DFS included the financial institution, functioning of banks, insurance companies and the national pension system.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd