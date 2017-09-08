Raghuram Rajan: Let India grow at 8-10% for 10 yrs before chest-thumping

Reacting to the slump in GDP growth post demonetisation, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said the government should not have done “chest-thumping” on being the fastest-growing economy. He added that India can lecture the world on things such as culture and history, but on growth, it should do that only after achieving 8-10 per cent rate for 10 years.
India’s GDP growth slowed to 5.7 per cent in April-June this year, down from 6.1 per cent in preceding three months. China clocked 6.5 per cent growth rate in both the quarters. Rajan said the pace of expansion needs to pick up to 8 per cent or 9 per cent with higher private investment and revival in exports. “There are so many other things that we can lecture the rest of the world — cultural achievements, historical achievements etc, but on growth, let us lecture once we have achieved another 10 years of 8-10 per cent,” the former RBI governor told PTI.
An 8-10 per cent growth for 10 years would be an extraordinary achievement, but that is the growth rate needed for 10 years to reach the level of middle income, he stressed.
“We have done ever since the 1990s on and off 6-7-8 per cent. We need a couple of percentages more on that for 10 years and then, we will be a much bigger economy,” he said. “We should not go chest-thumping. I would prefer that we establish another 10 years of very strong growth of 8-10 per cent.”
Rajan, who had predicted the 2008 global financial crisis, said Indian economy still is very small at USD 2.5 trillion, but “we feel we are a big country.” China is five times India’s size. Stating that India and China are not paired anymore, he said in order to be paired, China has to slow down and India has to grow at a rapid pace for the next 10 years.
“Then, people will see us in a more serious light,” said Rajan, who was governor of the central bank from September 4, 2013, to September 4, 2016.
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:52 pmNow comments will come in go in Pakistan etc etc. But Bhakts should know whatever he is saying is totally correct. As a saying goes half knowledge is dangerous than no knowledge this has been the situation of Bhakts who are feeded with photoshop pics of devlopment and fake news. Kudos to Mr Rajan for speaking up upfront the truth. At least now the govt should accept that Demonitisation was a b er. Burnol time for Bhakts.Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:48 pmWhen Rajan was hired by PC Chidambaram, he thought he was inevitable for the Indian economy. He worked independently, behaved independently and criticized the Government at will. But after he completed his term, Rajan was let got. He felt rather humiliated. Since then he has been criticizing the Government squarely but not fairly. The 8-10 per cent threshold of Indian economy's growth for 10 years is more or less impossible. What he achieved during his five year term should keep his criticism in check. We have better economists in India who are fully conversant with the Indian economy, which Rajan lacks, despite his expertise in the Western economy.Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:38 pm56'' chest thumping will go on till 2019 . Fake news, planted news and whatever else will come our way from shah , Modi , Jaitley and others . Unfortunate there's no opposition. We should get Pappu out of the way and revive congress as a strong opposition. By 2024 there will be an alternative to Modi shah combine . Till then bear with it friends , jumlas slogans cows beef ram mandir bullet train in dreams ...,Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:37 pmMr Rajan, your book will be a flow if you continue to get some publicity by giving useless statements. Your job as RBI gov. is done you don't deserve to give by public statement. Better leave the country. PPL like you who give feast to media are needed by China to spread negative sentiments on foreign investors. So, you are no less than a "trait...."Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:35 pmTime to shut up after his less than glorious record. 1) Engaged in disgraceful politics, ehile heading a neutral and independent position as RBI governor. 2) He showed poor commitment to India by scrupulously maintaining US residence while holding such high office in India. 3) Criticizes his own county from abroad, that too unfairly.Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:34 pmThe chest thumping began the day they took over the Govt. We are governed by empty heads who are very high on rhetoric.Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:24 pmMr. R.Rajan... looking at history of this World.. can you find a country for me who has track record of 8-10 growth for 10-years at a stretch..??? just becoming master in your subject financial domain does not make you any GOOD in managing any Country... and India - it is simply out of bounds of any imagination of Western -HOLE!!! (you included).. so why don't you keep your mouth shut and do some marketing of your stupid book!!!Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:39 pmguess u r suffering from hallucinations n see a doctor. He is talking about economy not feconomy.Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:51 pmThere is Bhakt. In between 1978 to 2012 Chinese economy grew at a rate of nearly 10 every year, which is unprecedented in history. This resulted in 800 million people coming out of poverty. Pl. Bhakt, now don't tell Chinese numbers are false/concocted. So are Fenku jootly numbers.Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:23 pmVery well said.Reply
