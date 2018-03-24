Raghuram Rajan: Hike in trade tariffs to hit economic recovery

Raghuram Rajan said the anti-trade movement in the industrialised world is a reflection of loss of middle-class jobs, which is creating anxiety and worry. Raghuram Rajan said the anti-trade movement in the industrialised world is a reflection of loss of middle-class jobs, which is creating anxiety and worry.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said the recent hike in trade tariffs by certain countries would adversely affect the current economic recovery.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of Global Digital Summit, titled #FUTURE, here, Rajan said better sense would prevail and the process of one country hiking trade tariff and the other country reacting would stop.

“I don’t want to use the term trade war, as we are not quite there yet. I think it is important that we stay away from it because that could hit the current recovery, which has been beneficial globally. For him, to do that at a time when the US is quite strong and has got full employment looks quite reasonable. I think we should not do this,” he added.

Addressing a session during the summit, Rajan said that the anti-trade movement in the industrialised world is a reflection of loss of middle-class jobs, which is creating anxiety and worry.

“The fears are largely around jobs. Even in the industrialised world, where the education level is high, there are fears that people will not have the income to enjoy all the bounty technology offers,” he said.

With the advances in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics, the situation is going to change still further, as they take up the jobs ranging from those in unskilled sweatshops, to high-skilled professions like medicine.

Rajan said that another aspect of the fear is where the incomes will come from; the answer for which is an assured Universal Basic Income. In the Indian context, he said, “We have a huge hunger for capabilities at every level. If we can create incomes at some level, the aspirations of people will ensure that their children move up in life and get the opportunities that they did not.”

However, Rajan said that the fear of job losses is overstated due to hype. “India doesn’t have jobs like the West to fear losing jobs. We don’t have the jobs to lose. We have to get the jobs first,” he said. He said Indian digital transformation should not get bogged down by unfounded fears of job losses, incomes or machines replacing humans. “Among the biggest obstacles to technology adoption are fears about man being replaced by machines — a fear that has existed since the industrial revolution, but never materialised.’’ Rajan said the government should not intervene at the micro level to enable the industries in the country to flourish. Businesses are depending on foreign capital in the current situation, and entrepreneurs need to be provided with risk capital.

“One of the big lacunae in this country is risk financing and so our start-ups go elsewhere because they need risk financing, which is not available in this country. We have to make sure Indian capital is available because often it is closest to the ground and understands the financing better,” he said. “We have to make sure that the companies of our future are incorporated in India, get Indian financing and expand significantly. We cannot miss out on the AI (artificial intelligence) and robotics revolution,” Rajan said.

