Quarterly Employment Survey: 87,000 manufacturing sector jobs lost in April-June 2017

Manufacturing sector recorded a loss of 87,000 jobs in April-June 2017 as against a decline of 12,000 jobs in the corresponding period in the previous year, the sixth round of Quarterly Employment Survey released by Labour Bureau showed. The overall employment in eight key sectors—manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and restaurant, IT/BPO, education and health—recorded an addition of 64,000 jobs over the previous quarter, the slowest rate of increase in three quarters.

The overall employment in the eight sectors had seen an addition of 77,000 workers in April-June 2016 and an increase of 1.85 lakh workers in January-March 2017.

Apart from the manufacturing sector, the transport sector also recorded a decline in employment with loss of 3,000 jobs during April-June, the first quarter of this financial year.

Construction sector recorded an increase in employment of 10,000 workers during April-June over the previous quarter, while the trade and restaurant sectors showed an increase in employment of 7,000 and 5,000 workers, respectively. The maximum positive change in employment was recorded in the education sector, which saw an addition of 99,000 workers during April-June over the previous quarter, the survey showed.

The education sector had recorded an increase in employment of 2,000 workers in January-March last year and addition of 51,000 workers during April-June 2016.

IT/BPO sector also showed an increase in employment, with an addition of 2,000 workers in April-June last year, while health sector saw an addition of 31,000 workers, the survey showed.

Out of total increase in employment of 64,000 workers during April-June last year, the number of self-employed workers increased by 3,000, while a rise of 61,000 workers was seen in the employees category. Contractual employment decreased by 64,000 workers during April-June, with the sharpest decline seen in manufacturing sector with job loss of 54,000 workers. Casual employment also decreased by 23,000 workers during the first quarter of this financial year, while regular employment saw an addition of 1.48 lakh workers, the survey showed.

The total increase in employment comprised addition of 13,000 male workers, while rest 51,000 were female workers. The sharpest rise in female employment during April-June was seen in education sector, with job addition of 53,000 workers, followed by health with job increase of 16,000 workers. Education sector witnessed the highest increase in male employment with addition of 46,000 workers. The sharpest decline in employment of male workers was seen in the manufacturing sector, with a loss of 65,000 jobs, the survey showed.

The revamped QES covers all the establishments having 10 or more workers in the eight sectors of manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT&BPO. The change in employment in the revamped survey is based on the survey of 11,179 units covering all the states and UTs.

