Previous Year Document: CEA flags sale of pirated Survey copies on Amazon

The Economic Survey, in its preface, said that pirated copies of the last year’s survey document were being sold on e-commerce marketplace Amazon, making it the third time this month that the government has censured the company. Amazon responded to the latest development by saying that it was willing to partner with the Government of India to remove unauthorised copies of the Economic Survey.

“Last year, to its dismay, the Economic Division of the Ministry of Finance — the authors of this Economic Survey — discovered that there is indeed a higher form of flattery than imitation: brazen pirating, and that too on the most globally public of platforms, Amazon. The anguish suffered by this violation of our intellectual property rights was more than offset by the gratitude we felt in achieving wide circulation for the Survey. We strive to do better this year, risking that the Survey might be consigned to the ranks of popular fiction,” chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian wrote, opening the preface of this year’s Economic Survey.

A finance ministry official said that for the Economic Survey of 2015-16, Oxford University Press was authorised to publish the document with a lag. However, Amazon has listed the previous years’ Surveys by other publishers as well. Similarly, these documents published by those other than Oxford University Press also appear when searched on Flipkart.

“Amazon.in is a marketplace that enables lakhs of SMEs in the country to access a nationwide customer base. Sellers are mandated to ensure the products that they list are original, genuine and legally permitted for sale in the country. We have stringent policies by which counterfeit and pirated products are taken down, when brought to our notice,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.

“Amazon is more than willing to partner with Government of India to remove unauthorised copies of the economic survey. …,” she added.

Flipkart did not respond to an e-mail query.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had taken objection to doormats depicting the Indian flag being sold on Amazon’s Canada portal, which elicited “regret” from the company. This was followed by Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das asking the e-commerce firm to “behave” and “desist from being flippant about Indian symbols & icons”.