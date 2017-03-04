President Pranab Mukherjee advocates Gandhian model to address jobless industrial growth

President Pranab Mukherjee during the the Ninth National Biennial Award for grassroots innovations & outstanding traditional knowledge at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee during the the Ninth National Biennial Award for grassroots innovations & outstanding traditional knowledge at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Gandhian model of decentralised and diversified innovation-based enterprises is perhaps the best way to solve problems of jobless industrial growth even in emerging economies, President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said. “The global economy continues to remain weak. The industrial growth is becoming more jobless in nature, even in emerging economies. In such a scenario, the Gandhian model of decentralised, distributed and diversified innovation-based enterprises is perhaps the best way forward to solve the problems,” he said presenting the 9th Biennial Grassroots Innovation Awards.

Mukherjee said Mahatma Gandhi had always wanted to blend modern science and technology with community knowledge and institutions and his message has become extremely relevant in present context.

The President said National Innovation Foundation has created within the last decade-and-a-half several important conceptual and policy milestones. “I have witnessed the creativity of children, school and college students, and grassroots innovators. However, the emergence of an inclusive innovation eco-system uniquely suited to India requires several more steps than what has already been taken by the government and civil society,” he said.

Mukherjee said the innovation clubs encourage students to search, spread and celebrate innovations and sense the unmet social needs. “If the inventory of unmet social and technological needs of 6.5 lakh villages and small towns of India can act as a stimulus for research and project work, nothing can stop India from becoming a world leader in inclusive innovations,” he said.